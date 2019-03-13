Johnson (calf) did not play in Monday's loss to South Bay.

Johnson joined Trevon Duval as the second Herd guard to miss Monday's game, but the likes of Xavier Munford and Robert Johnson filled in admirably, combining for 38 of the team's 115 total points. Johnson has been an immediate starter for the Herd, averaging 36.7 minutes in 14 games with the organization after leaving Austin in February.