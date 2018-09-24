Spurs' Nick Johnson: Gets camp deal from Spurs
Johnson signed a training-camp contract with the Spurs, Michael De Leon of Project Spurs reports.
Johnson has 28 games of NBA experience, but hasn't been in the league since the 2014-15 campaign. He spent last season in the G-League, where he averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also earned G-League Finals MVP honors after averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebound and 2.9 assists during that series. That strong play earns him a shot with the Spurs, but he'll have a tough time cracking the roster and seems more likely to start the year in the G-League again.
