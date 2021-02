Stauskas posted two points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 121-115 win over G League Agua Caliente.

Staukas started Wednesday's game, but he struggled once again from beyond the arc. He's averaging 6.6 attempted three-pointers per game, but he's hit just 21 percent of those shots. The 27-year-old should straighten things out eventually; he hit 37.2 percent from range back in 2018-19 at the NBA level.