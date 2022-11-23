Hyland (illness) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game versus the Pistons.

Hyland joins Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic as available for Tuesday's game, as all three have cleared protocols. Hyland should resume his bench role, in which he is averaging 16.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 22.6 minutes across 12 games.

