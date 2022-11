Hyland (illness) confirmed that he will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Hyland will return Wednesday after missing the past three games due to illness. Hyland's return should cut back on Bruce Brown, Vlatko Cancar and Ish Smith's playing time. The second-year guard is averaging 15.0 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 21.5 minutes across 13 games this season.