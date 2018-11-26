Nuggets' Gary Harris: Hopeful for Tuesday
Coach Michael Malone said Harris (ankle) will "hopefully" be able to play Tuesday against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris missed Saturday's game against the Thunder due to an ankle injury, however Malone noted afterwards that the guard's absence was more precautionary. Look for his status to clear up following Tuesday's shootaround.
