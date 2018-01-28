Harris poured in 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 win over the Mavericks.

The fourth-year guard helped the Nuggets overcome a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and racked up a team-high scoring total in the process. Harris has eclipsed the 50.0 percent mark from the field in four of the last six contests, leading to a trio of 20-point efforts during that stretch. The 23-year-old's proficiency from distance -- which includes four straight games with multiple threes -- has helped propel him to the career-high figure of 17.2 points he sported coming into Saturday's game.