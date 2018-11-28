Nuggets' Gary Harris: 'Unlikely' to play Tuesday
Harris (ankle) is "unlikely" to play Tuesday against the Lakers, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Harris is officially a game-time call, but things do not seem to be trending positively. Torrey Craig would likely draw a second straight start if Harris is confirmed as out.
