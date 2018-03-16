X-rays on Harris' injured right knee came back negative Thursday, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

The lack of structural damage is certainly an encouraging sign, but the Nuggets will continue to evaluate Harris' condition over the next couple of days, including a scheduled MRI on Friday. The guard seemed upbeat after the game and was able to walk around under his own power, so it seems he's avoided a serious injury. Consider him questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.