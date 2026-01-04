Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (ankle) is available for Sunday's game in Brooklyn, as expected.
Murray was being listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Murray will be working with a heavy usage rate with Nikola Jokic (knee) watching from the sidelines, making him an intriguing target in daily fantasy leagues.
