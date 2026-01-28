Murray registered 24 points (7-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 10-15 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 109-107 loss to the Pistons.

Murray's performance Tuesday is a reflection of the career year he's having. It was his 12th double-double of the year as he finished with 24 points and 10 assists in the loss to Detroit after missing Denver's previous contest with a hip injury. The nine-year vet is averaging career-highs in points (25.9) and assists (7.4) per game. He's helped fill the void for his team as Nikola Jokic progresses in his recovery from a bone bruise in his knee that's kept him sidelined for the past month.