Murray finished with 32 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight assists, two blocks and one rebound over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Pistons.

After scoring just 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, Murray bounced back in the scoring column and reached the 30-point threshold for the 14th time this season. The star point guard also led the team in assists and swatted a season-high-tying two shots. Over his last five outings, Murray has averaged 23.0 points, 9.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per tilt.