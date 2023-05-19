Murray notched 37 points (11-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 43 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Murray seized control of the game in the fourth quarter by going 4-for-5 from deep while scoring 23 of his 37 points. Before his offensive explosion, the Nuggets were struggling mightily from three-point range as a team and were letting the Lakers hang around despite their own offensive inefficiencies. The point guard has now scored at least 30 points in each of the first two games of the Western Conference Finals and is averaging 27.2 points across 13 appearances this postseason, but Murray is also getting it done defensively of late, recording at least three steals in each of his past three games.