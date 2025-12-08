Murray posted 34 points (14-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during the Nuggets' 115-106 win over the Hornets on Sunday.

Murray came out firing with 21 first-quarter points on 9 of 11 shooting. He cooled off over the last three frames but still finished as the game's leading scorer, and his plus-14 point differential was tied with Spencer Jones for the most on the Nuggets. Over his last 10 outings, Murray has averaged 27.4 points, 7.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 threes and 0.8 steals over 35.9 minutes per game.