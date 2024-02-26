Murray finished Sunday's 119-103 win over Golden State with 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes.

After missing Friday's tilt in Portland due to shin splints, Murray appeared to be pretty healthy in Golden State on Sunday, topping 20 points for the first time since Feb. 8. The 27-year-old guard posted tepid numbers in his games on either side of the All-Star break due to the lower-body issue, but he's still drained multiple three-pointers in seven of his last 10 contests, averaging 19.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch while shooting 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.