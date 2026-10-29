Murray posted 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt), a rebound, six assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 104-91 win over the Pelicans.

Murray led Denver in scoring and extended his impressive start to the season as a reliable go-to scoring threat alongside Nikola Jokic. He was limited to six points in the season-opening loss to the Thunder on Oct. 22, but he's averaged 28.0 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from three-point range. His six assists and two blocks added valuable fantasy production as well.