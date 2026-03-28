Murray racked up 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and 14 assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 135-129 win over the Jazz.

Nikola Jokic stole the show with an impressive triple-double, but Murray once again made his presence felt on offense and posted another excellent stat line. The star floor general, who was coming off a 53-point performance in the win over the Mavs on Wednesday, has scored at least 30 points in three of his last five appearances, averaging 31.6 points per game and shooting 54 percent from the floor in that stretch. Since the All-Star break, Murray is putting up an excellent per-game line of 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game while making 43.5 percent of his three-pointers.