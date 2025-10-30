Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray is questionable for Friday's game in Portland due to left calf tightness.
We'll have a better idea of Murray's status based on his activity level at Friday's shootaround, but if he does have to hit the sidelines, Bruce Brown could get a spot-start. Check back closer to Friday's tip for official word on Murray's status.
