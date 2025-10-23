Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ready for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Murray sat out Denver's preseason finale for rest purposes and, as expected, he'll be available for Thursday's regular-season opener. The point guard is entering his ninth NBA season -- all with the Nuggets -- and he averaged 21.4 points, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game during the 2024-25 regular season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Taking seat for preseason finale•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops 30 points in preseason win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts 17 points in preseason win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Logs 12 points in preseason loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Notches 13 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play in Game 7•