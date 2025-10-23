Murray (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Murray sat out Denver's preseason finale for rest purposes and, as expected, he'll be available for Thursday's regular-season opener. The point guard is entering his ninth NBA season -- all with the Nuggets -- and he averaged 21.4 points, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game during the 2024-25 regular season.