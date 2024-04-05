Murray (knee) won't play Thursday against the Clippers, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
This will be the seventh game in a row on the sidelines for Murray, although his recent questionable tags suggests that he remains day-to-day. The Nuggets may be erring on the side of caution with the playoffs looming. Murray's next chance to play comes Saturday against Atlanta.
