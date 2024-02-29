Murray contributed 32 points (13-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 win over the Kings.

Murray was on fire throughout the victory, making 13 of 15 field-goal attempts, including going 5-for-6 from three-point range. He reached the 30-point mark for the first time in February and found time to add three assists as well. Murray has now recorded 30 or more points six times overall this season.