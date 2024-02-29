Murray contributed 32 points (13-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 win over the Kings.
Murray was on fire throughout the victory, making 13 of 15 field-goal attempts, including going 5-for-6 from three-point range. He reached the 30-point mark for the first time in February and found time to add three assists as well. Murray has now recorded 30 or more points six times overall this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Hits for 27 against Warriors•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Sniffs double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting against Wizards•