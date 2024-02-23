Murray notched 18 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-110 victory over the Wizards.

Murray finished just two assists away from posting a double-double, but the star point guard also stuffed the stat sheet admirably. Murray bounced back after putting up subpar numbers in his previous two appearances before the All-Star break. Still, he should experience an uptick in his numbers in the coming weeks as the Nuggets aim to become one of the first teams in the Western Conference to secure a playoff berth. Murray is averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.