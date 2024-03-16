Murray amassed 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 117-106 win over the Spurs.

Murray didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 16 shots to record 15 points. However, the star floor general still salvaged his fantasy line by ending two assists away from recording a triple-double. Murray is averaging 22.8 points, 7.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.