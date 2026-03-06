Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Strikes for 28 in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray had 28 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 win over the Lakers.
The 28 points tied Nikola Jokic for the high-water mark on the night. Murray has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and eight of his last nine, averaging 25.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 boards, 3.6 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch.
