Murray closed Thursday's 136-105 win over the Kings with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 26 minutes.

Murray had a subpar performance Thursday and had a rough shooting performance, although the Nuggets didn't need him at his best in a 31-point blowout win over the Kings. Murray is enjoying an excellent start to the season, however, and one bad game shouldn't worry fantasy managers too much. The star guard is averaging 26.0 points, 7.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since the beginning of December.