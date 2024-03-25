Murray (ankle) won't play Monday against the Grizzlies, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray will miss his second straight contest due to a left ankle sprain. Reggie Jackson is in line for another start at point guard in Murray's absence.
