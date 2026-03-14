Murray (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Murray was listed as probable in the initial edition of the injury report, so it's not surprising to see him upgraded to available ahead of this matchup between two Western Conference heavyweights. Murray has been on a tear of late and is averaging 26.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.4 steals per game in his last five appearances.