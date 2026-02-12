default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Murray (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Murray will shed his probable tag due to left hip inflammation and play in Denver's final game before the All-Star break. Over five February appearances, the star point guard has averaged 25.6 points, 9.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 37.4 minutes per contest.

More News