Murray has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to bilateral tibia inflammation.
Murray missed the Nuggets' final game before the All-Star break due to his tibia injury and will be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun and Justin Holiday are candidates to see increased run against Portland.
