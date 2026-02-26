default-cbs-image
Strawther (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

As expected, Strawther will suit up Wednesday night. He had previously been considered probable due to a sprained toe on his left foot. Strawther has started in six straight games, averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.5 minutes.

