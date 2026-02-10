Strawther closed Monday's 119-117 loss to the Cavaliers with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds over 29 minutes.

Strawther put together another solid number in his second start of the season. He's coming in handy as a placeholder amid absences from Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Spencer Jones (concussion). Jones may return before the All-Star break, which may send Strawther back to the bench.