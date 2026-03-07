Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther won't start against the Knicks on Friday.
With Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Zeke Nnaji and Strawther will retreat to the second unit. He has averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds across 11.6 minutes per game in 28 appearances off the bench so far this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Hits for 18 against Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Posts 15 points in victory•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Playing Friday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Probable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Given green light•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Probable for Wednesday•