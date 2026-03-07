default-cbs-image
Strawther won't start against the Knicks on Friday.

With Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Zeke Nnaji and Strawther will retreat to the second unit. He has averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds across 11.6 minutes per game in 28 appearances off the bench so far this season.

