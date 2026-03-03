Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Posts 15 points in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther amassed 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 29 minutes during Monday's 128-125 victory over Utah.
Strawther depended on shot volume during the win, as he barely made a dent in secondary categories over 29 minutes on the floor. The third-year pro has logged 10 consecutive starts amid Denver's injury woes, averaging 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
