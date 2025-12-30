site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nuggets-julian-strawther-probable-with-illness | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Probable with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Strawther is probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors with an illness.
Strawther is likely to play through an illness, but his presence hasn't caused major waves in the Denver rotation. He hasn't played at least 20 minutes since the Nov. 8 win over the Pacers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories