Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Head coach David Adelman said he was hoping to get Strawther back to the court this upcoming week, and it looks like there's a chance that could come Monday. Check back for official word on Strawther's status closer to Monday's tip.
