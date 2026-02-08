Jokic closed with 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 17 assists, four blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 victory over Chicago.

It was another masterful performance out of the three-time MVP, who set a season high with 17 dimes en route to his league-leading 18th triple-double of the season while leading the Nuggets with a plus-36 point differential. In his five outings since returning from a 16-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise, Jokic has averaged 24.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.0 minutes per contest while connecting on 51.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.