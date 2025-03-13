Jokic produced 34 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-95 loss to Minnesota.

The three-time MVP saw his double-double streak end at seven games, but he still led all scorers on the night. Jokic continues to add to his skill set in his age-29 season -- he's recorded at least one steal in 13 straight contests, averaging 26.6 points, 13.9 boards, 1.07 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.5 threes and 0.7 blocks over that stretch while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor.