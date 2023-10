Jokic totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 103-90 win over the Clippers.

Jokic dominated inside and provided a floor-stretching presence at the perimeter in a solid all-around performance. He led his team in points, rebounds and assists, which will be a common occurrence for the MVP candidate this season.