Jokic (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Jokic was previously listed as doubtful, but his upgrade in status offers hope that he'll making hisreturn from a five-game absence due to a left ankle impingement. If he does get the green light to play, Jokic could face restrictions in his first game back. Look for DeAndre Jordan to move back to the bench if Jokic is cleared ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.