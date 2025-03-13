Jokic (elbow/ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Jokic is playing through multiple injuries, but he's been deemed available Wednesday. The 29-year-old averaged 26.4 points, 16.2 rebounds and 10.8 assists across his last five games.
