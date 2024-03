Jokic (hip/wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Jokic has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a fourth straight game despite battling hip and wrist inflammation. Over his last three appearances, Jokic has averaged 27.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.7 minutes per game.