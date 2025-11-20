Jokic notched 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 assists and 11 rebounds across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Pelicans.

Jokic stuffed the stat sheet against a struggling Pelicans squad, securing his third consecutive triple-double. The three-time MVP has logged nine such performances through 14 regular-season games thus far. The superstar center finished as the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder, though he led all players in assists. Jokic has yet to dish out fewer than six dimes in a game this season, and he has recorded double-digit assists in 10 outings.