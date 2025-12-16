Jokic produced 39 points (13-27 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Monday's 128-125 overtime win over the Rockets.

Jokic pieced together yet another monster performance across the board despite fouling out in overtime, securing his 12th triple-double of the season in the process. He's been on a tear to begin the month of December, averaging 32.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.2 steals through his first six appearances.