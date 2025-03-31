Jokic (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game versus Minnesota.
Jokic missed five straight games in mid-March, but he's made two straight appearances and will likely suit up again Tuesday. In his last two appearances, Jokic has been exceptional with 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.
