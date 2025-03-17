Jokic (elbow/ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Jokic has been on the injury report as of late due to both a right elbow contusion and left ankle injury. He's been able to play through those issues and should be able to do so again Monday, even with the questionable tag. Jokic has averaged 29.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks over 39.8 minutes per game since the beginning of March.