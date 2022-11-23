Jokic is questionable Wednesday against Oklahoma City due to return to competition reconditioning.

Jokic returned from the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday against the Pistons and delivered a stellar performance with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in 37 minutes. Despite his prominent role, he's still dealing with some conditioning issues, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji would likely see increased run.