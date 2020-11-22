Brimah (knee) has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pacers, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

Brimah has presumably healed from the torn ACL he suffered in October of 2019, and he'll look to make the Pacers' roster this season. He has yet to see NBA action, spending the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns in the G League with the Austin Spurs. In Brimah's G League career, he's averaging 7.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 assists in 23.0 minutes. It's extremely unlikely that Brimah will have fantasy relevance this season.