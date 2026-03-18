Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Another five defensive stats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slawson totaled eight points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 136-110 loss to the Knicks.
Slawson continues to deliver on the defensive end, having now recorded 12 combined steals and blocks in his past three games. While managers could look at him as a viable streaming option, his availability is likely to fluctuate based on who else is available on any given night for the Pacers. At this point, he is too risky to roster permanently, but can be added as required, when available to play.
More News
-
Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Making first NBA start Sunday•
-
Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Turns heads with loaded line•
-
Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Gets two-way deal with Indiana•
-
Jalen Slawson: Waived by Pacers•
-
Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Included on Indiana's camp roster•