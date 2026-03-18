Slawson totaled eight points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 136-110 loss to the Knicks.

Slawson continues to deliver on the defensive end, having now recorded 12 combined steals and blocks in his past three games. While managers could look at him as a viable streaming option, his availability is likely to fluctuate based on who else is available on any given night for the Pacers. At this point, he is too risky to roster permanently, but can be added as required, when available to play.