Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Another strong SL outing

Slawson finished Saturday's 91-73 Summer League win over the Pelicans with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 29 minutes.

As he's done for much of the Summer League, Slawson made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. He scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter while also leading the Pacers with five stocks. Slawson only appeared in 13 regular-season games for Indiana in 2025-26 but averaged 23.9 minutes per contest. He could carve himself out a consistent role in the Pacers' rotation for 2026-27 if he extends his strong Summer League play into training camp and the preseason.