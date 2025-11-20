Huff ended Wednesday's 127-118 win over Charlotte with 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 27 minutes.

This was easily the best performance of the season for Huff, who is in his first season with Indiana. The sharpshooting big man received the most playing time he's seen all season and let it fly from deep while on the court. As Obi Toppin recovers from injury, outings like this one could lead to more opportunities going forward for Huff.